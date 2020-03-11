Apple Limits AirPods and Apple Watch Try-Ons in Retail Stores to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
Apple is scaling back Apple Watch and AirPods try-on options at some of its retail stores as part of an effort to cut down on the spread of coronavirus, reports Business Insider.
Customers can still ask to try on Apple Watch and AirPods models, but employees have been told not to offer try-ons proactively or to encourage them. Limited try-ons are part of Apple's broader efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.
As was reported earlier this week, Apple has ordered extra cleanings of display products throughout the day, introduced hand sanitizing stations, and has reduced the number of chairs at the Genius Bar and cubes in the Forum area to add additional space between customers.
In areas with more severe coronavirus outbreaks, such as the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, Today at Apple sessions have been shut down entirely. An Apple spokesperson confirmed that Apple is indeed limiting crowding in stores, but declined to specifically comment on try-ons.
Apple Stores in the United all remain open at the current time, but in other areas hit hard by the coronavirus, Apple has closed retail locations. Stores in China were closed for much of February, and right now, all stores in Italy are closed.
2. I really like the subtle layout changes on the MacRumors mobile site recently. Thanks!
How so? If the rubber part is disposed of between wearing and the rest is wiped in alcohol, it’s probably got fewer germs on it than anything else you touch in a given day.
Finally some common sense!!
I’m sorry I think allowing it in the first place was a VERY risky move would could’ve led to someone having infection, a rash or even hearing loss/pain because I doubt store reps are resetting to lower volume after each cleaning before next user tries.
They’re cleaned after each use with alcohol wipes regardless, and the rubber parts are one-time use only and tossed after the demo.
1. I would feel weird about trying these on in an Apple store, even without COVID-19.
