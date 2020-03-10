RSS Reader NetNewsWire 5 Released for iPhone and iPad

Free open source RSS Reader NetNewsWire 5 just got its release on iPhone and iPad, bringing over a handful of notable features that debuted in the redesigned Mac app, which launched last year.

As you'd expect from an RSS reader, the app collates articles from blogs and news sites that users can subscribe to using the Really Simple Syndication standard. (Here's MacRumors' RSS, for example.)

The difference with NetNewsWire is that it's specifically designed to be small, fast, and stable, while minimizing clutter and clearing a space for the simple pleasure of reading.

Like the Mac app, NetNewsWire for iOS includes the following features:

Direct feed-downloading



Syncing via Feedbin and Feedly

Multiple accounts

Dark Mode

Reader view

Share sheet

Starred articles

All Unread and Today smart feeds

Folders

Importing and exporting OPML feed lists

Background refreshing

Searching

Hiding read articles

Timeline customization

Context menus

Support for multiple windows

In addition, the iOS app includes a handy swipe left gesture to move on to the next article, and a button in the middle of the bottom toolbar that can be tapped to go to the next unread article. The ‌iPad‌ version also includes extensive support for keyboard shortcuts, just like the Mac app.



Like the Mac version, this is a 5.0 release, although developer Brent Simmons is pitching it as a brand-new app. That's fair enough when you consider that the first version of the iOS app was released back in 2008, after NewsGator acquired it in 2005. Simmons bought back the the NetNewsWire name and released NetNewsWire 5.0 for the Mac in August 2019.

You can download the Mac version of NetNewsWire 5.0 from the developer's website and the iOS version from the App Store. [Direct Link]