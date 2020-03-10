Apple Shares 'Hermitage' Shot on iPhone Video, Previewing Over 5 Hours of Continuous Museum Footage Taken on a Single Battery Charge

Apple has shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, showing off the photographic capabilities – and in this case the battery life – of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Titled "Hermitage," the one and a half minute video previews footage taken within the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The footage was filmed on an ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ in one continuous take for 5 hours, 19 minutes, and 28 seconds, and all of it on a single battery charge.

A cinematic journey through one of the world's biggest museums in St. Petersburg, Russia, taking in 45 galleries, 588 masterpieces, and live performances. Filmed entirely on ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ in one continuous take on one battery charge.

After the footage was taken, the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ still had 19 percent battery left, according to Apple.

Directed by Axinya Gog, the one-take journey through Russia's iconic museum can be viewed in its entirety here. Apple has also made available a playlist of track highlights used in the film on Apple Music.

Apple has shared dozens of "Shot on ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌" photos and videos over the course of the last several years, updating the content with the launch of each new ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ model.

Apple's ‌‌‌‌iPhone 11 Pro‌‌‌‌, which is used for the newest ad, features a triple-lens camera with the best wide-angle sensor Apple has released so far along with a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens for better landscape shots.