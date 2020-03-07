In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iPhone 11 Models Seeing Shortages in NYC
Wireless retailers, in particular, are either out of stock or are facing low numbers of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. According to the report, many retail employees believe the cause of the shortage is due to "low stock and infrequent shipments, with little guidance as to when things might get back to normal."
According to an AT&T employee, iPhone inventory is low because carriers are storing the devices in warehouses instead of in retail stores. This could be an effort to control the supply chain in case of any major device shortages. The employee added, however, that customers could arrange a two-day delivery on devices requested in store.
The effects of COVID-19 are being felt across the globe. Amid coronavirus concerns this week, SXSW 2020 has been canceled and Apple has encouraged its employees in Silicon Valley to work from home.
