WhatsApp Testing Secure Chat Backups Feature

Currently, WhatsApp on iPhone lets users back up their chat history to iCloud, but messages and media that users back up are not protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption while in iCloud.
This new feature would resolve that security hole by allowing users to encrypt and password protect their chat history before uploading it to the cloud.
The new encryption and password-protection feature is currently being tested on Android for Google Drive chat backups, but given the way the Facebook-owned platform goes about testing and deploying new features, there's every chance that it will eventually come to WhatsApp for iPhone too.
As mentioned, this change to the way chats are backed up is still in the early stages of testing, and there's never any guarantee that new features will make it to public release.
