'iPhone 11 Pro' Rumored to Be Name of High-End 2019 iPhone With Triple-Lens Camera

2018 iPhone naming:



iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR



See you next week — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) September 3, 2018

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019

Apple is widely expected to release three new iPhones in the fall, and an anonymous Twitter account with a proven track record has suggested that at least one of the models will have "Pro" in its name, such as " iPhone 11 Pro."The tweet comes from a mystery account named CoinX , which has accurately leaked several details about upcoming Apple products over the past year, including the names of the iPhone XS , iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR before anyone else, the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models, and much more.CoinX's accurate leak about the 2018 iPhone names:In this case, CoinX phrases the tweet as a rhetorical question, but the account has a perfect track record so far with all of its leaks:For what it's worth, MacRumors received the following anonymous tip on August 4: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is fact." It would be a disservice to our readers to simply pass along any unsubstantiated tip we receive, but it is now worth mentioning in light of this tweet.This could mean the 2019 lineup will include the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and perhaps the iPhone 11R, but we still don't know for sure.Apple is widely expected to unveil three new iPhones next month, including two higher-end 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models and one lower-end 6.1-inch LCD model. Rumored features include triple-lens rear cameras on the higher-end models, larger batteries, two-way charging of AirPods , and much more.Read our 2019 iPhones roundup below for a recap of all rumors to date.