'iPhone 11 Pro' Rumored to Be Name of High-End 2019 iPhone With Triple-Lens Camera

Saturday August 10, 2019 6:15 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is widely expected to release three new iPhones in the fall, and an anonymous Twitter account with a proven track record has suggested that at least one of the models will have "Pro" in its name, such as "iPhone 11 Pro."


The tweet comes from a mystery account named CoinX, which has accurately leaked several details about upcoming Apple products over the past year, including the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR before anyone else, the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models, and much more.

CoinX's accurate leak about the 2018 iPhone names:


In this case, CoinX phrases the tweet as a rhetorical question, but the account has a perfect track record so far with all of its leaks:


For what it's worth, MacRumors received the following anonymous tip on August 4: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is fact." It would be a disservice to our readers to simply pass along any unsubstantiated tip we receive, but it is now worth mentioning in light of this tweet.

This could mean the 2019 lineup will include the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and perhaps the iPhone 11R, but we still don't know for sure.

Apple is widely expected to unveil three new iPhones next month, including two higher-end 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models and one lower-end 6.1-inch LCD model. Rumored features include triple-lens rear cameras on the higher-end models, larger batteries, two-way charging of AirPods, and much more.

Read our 2019 iPhones roundup below for a recap of all rumors to date.

Top Rated Comments

costeta
costeta
29 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Pro for a phone? 'Pro' has lost all meaning
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
jameswilby
27 minutes ago at 06:19 am
I really don't want to go back to the days when you had to buy a huge phone to get the best camera... XS and XS Max is how it should be
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
zachlegomaniac
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Well I fancy myself a bit of a professional cell phone user.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Skeith
29 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Plus -> Max -> Pro

Jesus, why~?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
TheShadowKnows!
21 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Ohh.... I absolutely believe it.

iPhone pro and iPhone pro Max

Why? pro.montory

* ANATOMY
a prominence or protuberance on an organ or other structure in the body.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am
I can understand "pro" users for laptops and maybe even tablets but phones? Are they customer service agents who use a smartphone all day? Voice actors? Competitive texters?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
6 minutes ago at 06:40 am
I think that this is the year they'll drop the numbering scheme like they did for the iPad.

iPhone
iPhone Pro
iPhone Pro Max

iPhone
iPhone Pro
iPhone Pro Max
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MLVC
17 minutes ago at 06:29 am
I think Pro will be for both the XS size and XS Max size, and there won't be a naming difference between the two, as there's no feature difference either. You'll just select a size like you do with the iPads, Macbooks etc. But the Pro naming differentiates the phones from the XR, which might as well just be called iPhone (2019?)
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]