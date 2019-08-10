Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
'iPhone 11 Pro' Rumored to Be Name of High-End 2019 iPhone With Triple-Lens Camera
The tweet comes from a mystery account named CoinX, which has accurately leaked several details about upcoming Apple products over the past year, including the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR before anyone else, the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models, and much more.
CoinX's accurate leak about the 2018 iPhone names:
In this case, CoinX phrases the tweet as a rhetorical question, but the account has a perfect track record so far with all of its leaks:
For what it's worth, MacRumors received the following anonymous tip on August 4: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is fact." It would be a disservice to our readers to simply pass along any unsubstantiated tip we receive, but it is now worth mentioning in light of this tweet.
This could mean the 2019 lineup will include the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and perhaps the iPhone 11R, but we still don't know for sure.
Apple is widely expected to unveil three new iPhones next month, including two higher-end 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models and one lower-end 6.1-inch LCD model. Rumored features include triple-lens rear cameras on the higher-end models, larger batteries, two-way charging of AirPods, and much more.
Read our 2019 iPhones roundup below for a recap of all rumors to date.
