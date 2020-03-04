In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple No Longer Plans to Debut New Apple TV+ Content at SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Apple in January announced that upcoming Apple TV+ content "Home," "Central Park," and "Beastie Boys Story" would be shown at the SXSW Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 21. There was also supposed to be a "Little America" discussion panel with series creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.
Many other companies along with Apple have pulled out of SXSW, including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Panasonic, SAP, and Intel. Despite the circulation of a Change.org petition calling for SXSW to be canceled and the fact that many major companies don't plan to attend, SXSW organizers say the festival will still take place.
SXSW typically attracts more than 100,000 people from around the world, and will be the biggest event not canceled in the wake of the coronavirus.
I feel like this whole service won’t survive more than a year, the shows offered are quite pathetic and there is no sign of either quality or quantity of content improving any time soon.
They’re increasing the production budget and building a brand new Apple TV+ headquarters in Culver City it’s not going anywhere.
It's not going anywhere. Don't worry, 5 years from now, someone will quote your post and call you out on this. Lol.
THIS IS NOT A SERIOSU VIRUS... calm down and stop believing the hype!
Corporate doesn't care about the virus, they are scared of getting lawsuits and responsibility if one person gets sick from work!
Yeah. I'm going to screenshot these posts for my grandchildren to laugh at.
This def. had something to do with the fact that Kumail Nanjiani's wife, Emily Gordon, has an autoimmune disorder and she is someone potentially threatened by her husband attending this and potentially contracting Coronavirus. Apple would have had to cancel at least that panel. Smart to not put any added pressure on him and instead canceled the whole thing. I hope we can get those previews in some other format (Heck, have Tim Cook pull a Nintendo and do a pre-taped "Apple Direct" and I'll be more than happy).
for reference:
