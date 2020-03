Apple No Longer Plans to Debut New Apple TV+ Content at SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Apple was planning to participate in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival to premiere new original content coming to Apple TV +, but will no longer do so because of concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the United States and other countries, reports Variety Apple in January announced that upcoming ‌Apple TV‌+ content "Home," "Central Park," and "Beastie Boys Story" would be shown at the SXSW Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 21. There was also supposed to be a "Little America" discussion panel with series creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.Many other companies along with Apple have pulled out of SXSW, including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Panasonic, SAP, and Intel. Despite the circulation of a Change.org petition calling for SXSW to be canceled and the fact that many major companies don't plan to attend, SXSW organizers say the festival will still take place.SXSW typically attracts more than 100,000 people from around the world, and will be the biggest event not canceled in the wake of the coronavirus.