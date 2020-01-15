Apple TV+ Content 'Home,' 'Central Park,' and 'Beastie Boys' to Premiere at SXSW Film Festival

Newly acquired documentary "Beastie Boys Story" will be shown at the festival ahead of its Apple TV+ release on April 24, and Apple will also premiere upcoming TV shows "Central Park" and "Home."
Created by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, both known for popular TV series "Bob's Burgers," "Central Park" is an animated musical series that tells the story of a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park and end up saving the world.
The animated show features voice work from Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.
"Home," made by the creators of Netflix series "Chef's Table," is a docuseries that's designed to provide viewers with a never-before-seen look inside the "world's most innovative homes."
The episode debuting at SXSW will focus on the home of lawyer and science fiction writer Christopher Brown, with the house being described as a "modern interpretation of Native American pit houses," which are huts that were traditionally constructed with mud and grass.
There's no word on when these two shows are going to debut on Apple TV+, but a launch could come not too long after their SXSW debut.