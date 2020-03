New HyperJuice USB-C and 18W Lightning Battery Pack Offers 100W of Power and 10,000mAh Capacity

Hyper has announced the launch of its HyperJuice 100W USB-C + Lightning Battery Pack , described as the "world's first" battery with an integrated 18W Apple MFi Lightning and USB-C Cable.Around the same size as the iPhone 11 , the HyperJuice can charge an iPhone from empty to 50 percent charge in under 30 minutes, and comes with an integrated 18W USB-C cable that can charge any USB-C devices including iPad Pro and Android devices.The 10,000mAh battery pack can be easily recharged at 18W speed using the same built-in USB-C cable or using an additional USB-C input charge port.It also supports pass-through charging, so users can charge both their HyperJuice battery pack and ‌iPhone‌ at the same time using a single USB-C charger with the cables already built into the HyperJuice.The battery pack has a 4-stage LED battery level indicator, and weighs just 225 grams. The HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery Pack (10000mAh) is now available on HyperShop.com for US$59.99.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Hyper. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.