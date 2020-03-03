New HyperJuice USB-C and 18W Lightning Battery Pack Offers 100W of Power and 10,000mAh Capacity

Around the same size as the iPhone 11, the HyperJuice can charge an iPhone from empty to 50 percent charge in under 30 minutes, and comes with an integrated 18W USB-C cable that can charge any USB-C devices including iPad Pro and Android devices.
The 10,000mAh battery pack can be easily recharged at 18W speed using the same built-in USB-C cable or using an additional USB-C input charge port.
It also supports pass-through charging, so users can charge both their HyperJuice battery pack and iPhone at the same time using a single USB-C charger with the cables already built into the HyperJuice.
The battery pack has a 4-stage LED battery level indicator, and weighs just 225 grams. The HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery Pack (10000mAh) is now available on HyperShop.com for US$59.99.
