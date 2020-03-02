Mario Kart Tour for iOS Gaining Multiplayer Mode on March 8

Monday March 2, 2020 5:57 PM PST by Juli Clover
Nintendo today announced that it plans to add a multiplayer mode to Mario Kart Tour on March 8, allowing players to compete against up to seven other players.


According to Nintendo, gamers can play against their friends in game, people who are located nearby, or others around the world, with several multiplayer gameplay modes available.

Nintendo first introduced Mario Kart Tour for iPhone and iPad in September 2019. Gameplay is similar to other Mario Kart games on Nintendo consoles, allowing players to race a kart across the Mushroom Kingdom, beating their rivals to the finish line.

Mario Kart Tour is free to play, but there is an optional Gold Pass subscription that introduces various in-game items and badges, along with unlocking a faster 200cc mode. There are also in-app purchases for rubies and other items.

Nintendo has previously tested multiplayer mode with a closed beta test for subscribers in December and an open beta test in January, but now the feature is ready to officially launch.

Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 hour ago at 06:03 pm
controls are still very bad.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
B4U
1 hour ago at 06:14 pm
"Free to play", only if you don't mind to keep losing or have very good luck.
Totally money grab and pay to win. ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Vasilioskn
58 minutes ago at 06:18 pm
If it’s anything like Nintendo’s other online multiplayer modes.... it will be horrible.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tothemoonsands
56 minutes ago at 06:20 pm
I’d probably re-download and re-subscribe, if it wasn’t for the fact that the control scheme completely throws me off of my MK8D Nintendo Switch game.

I actually like the iOS controls, find it very fun and intuitive, but it’s radically different from the Nintendo Switch, and ultimately that is by far the better game and the one I’d like to excel in.
Rating: 1 Votes
