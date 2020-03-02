Mario Kart Tour for iOS Gaining Multiplayer Mode on March 8

According to Nintendo, gamers can play against their friends in game, people who are located nearby, or others around the world, with several multiplayer gameplay modes available.
Nintendo first introduced Mario Kart Tour for iPhone and iPad in September 2019. Gameplay is similar to other Mario Kart games on Nintendo consoles, allowing players to race a kart across the Mushroom Kingdom, beating their rivals to the finish line.
Mario Kart Tour is free to play, but there is an optional Gold Pass subscription that introduces various in-game items and badges, along with unlocking a faster 200cc mode. There are also in-app purchases for rubies and other items.
Nintendo has previously tested multiplayer mode with a closed beta test for subscribers in December and an open beta test in January, but now the feature is ready to officially launch.