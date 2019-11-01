Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Beta Test to Launch in December

The announcement came on Friday via the Japanese video game giant's official Twitter account and explained that access to multiplayer would initially be limited to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers.
Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android devices currently lacks the option to race against friends, leaving it shorn of the vital game mechanic that has helped make it one of Nintendo's longest running franchises on console.
A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers.— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) November 1, 2019
Stay tuned here for more details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xNIdJE44cI
Nintendo's latest smartphone app was downloaded over 90 million times in its first week, according to Sensor Tower. The number eclipses both Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Super Mario Run, which were downloaded a respective 14.3 million times and just under 13 million times in their debut week, making Mario Kart Tour Nintendo's biggest mobile game launch to date.
Announced in January 2018, the game was delayed several times before its debut in September. The game's optional "Gold Pass" subscription introduces various in-game items and badges and also unlocks the faster 200cc mode. Nintendo is offering a two-week free trial, after which it costs $4.99 a month.
Mario Kart Tour is a free download from the App Store, requires iOS 10 or later to play, and officially supports iPhone 5s or iPad Air and later devices. A Nintendo Account is also required to play the game. [Direct Link]