Expanded Apple Store in Toronto's Fairview Mall Now Open

The new retail location is the second Apple Store in Toronto with Apple's modern retail design elements, which include large rotating glass doors, a Forum and video wall for Today at Apple sessions, and wooden shelves along the walls for accessories.
With the store opening, Apple is now offering Today at Apple sessions that customers can sign up for either on the store's website or through the Apple Store app.
Apple has been working on revamping its chain of retail stores with updated designs since 2015. Just a few months ago, Apple opened another Toronto store located at the Eaton Centre.