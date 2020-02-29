Expanded Apple Store in Toronto's Fairview Mall Now Open

Saturday February 29, 2020 3:35 PM PST by Frank McShan
As expected, Apple today opened a new 10,287 square-foot store in the Fairview Mall in Toronto, Canada. The updated store is located next to the former location, but it is nearly twice the size.

Fairview Mall Apple Store photo via 9to5Mac and Ronald Quitoriano
The new retail location is the second Apple Store in Toronto with Apple's modern retail design elements, which include large rotating glass doors, a Forum and video wall for Today at Apple sessions, and wooden shelves along the walls for accessories.

With the store opening, Apple is now offering Today at Apple sessions that customers can sign up for either on the store's website or through the Apple Store app.


Apple has been working on revamping its chain of retail stores with updated designs since 2015. Just a few months ago, Apple opened another Toronto store located at the Eaton Centre.

