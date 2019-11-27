Downtown Toronto is About to Get a New Apple Store

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple is set to open an over 10,000-square-foot store at the Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canada as early as December, according to a source, who said the grand opening will likely occur within the first half of the month.
Unlike other Apple Stores, Today at Apple sessions at the existing Apple Eaton Centre location abruptly end after Friday, December 6, suggesting that the new store could open on Saturday, December 7. However, our source believes that employee training could push back the opening until Saturday, December 14.
MacRumors was first to report on Apple's plans for a new store at the Eaton Centre back in January, when Apple filed a building permit for a new street-level store near the Queen Street entrance to the mall. The new store will take over a space recently vacated by apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.
Apple's new store will be more than twice as large as the current 4,977-square-foot store, according to an Eaton Centre floor plan. The extra space is much needed, as not only is the Eaton Centre the busiest shopping mall in North America, but it is home to Apple's only store in Toronto's downtown core.
Apple has three other stores in Toronto at Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, and Fairview, all within shopping malls. Rumors suggest Apple plans to open its first street-facing store at The One, an upcoming condominium and retail complex slated to open by 2022 at the busy intersection of Yonge and Bloor in Toronto.