Apple Store at Toronto's Fairview Mall to Nearly Double in Size

Tuesday December 17, 2019 8:06 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to open a revamped 10,287-square-foot store at Fairview Mall in Toronto, Canada, nearly twice as large as its existing store in the mall, according to a recently updated floor plan for the property.

Apple's current store at Fairview Mall

Apple has yet to announce a grand opening date for the new store, which will be located directly beside the existing store on level two of the mall. The floor plan indicates the new store is "coming soon." The existing store, originally opened in September 2008, should close after its replacement opens.

In addition to being larger, the new store should sport Apple's modern retail design, such as a Forum and Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions, large glass doors, and wooden shelves along the walls for accessories.


The new Fairview Mall store would follow in the footsteps of Apple's new Eaton Centre store in Toronto, which opened last weekend.

Apple has been modernizing its chain of over 500 retail stores since 2015.

