Apple to Release iPad Pro Smart Keyboard With Trackpad in 2020

Thursday February 27, 2020 12:25 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple is working on an iPad keyboard that includes a built-in trackpad, reports The Information, citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans.


Apple has reportedly been experimenting with trackpads for the ‌iPad‌ for a "number of years." Some of the prototypes have featured capacitive keys, though it is not known if this feature is in the finished product. The Information's source says that the keyboard will be made from materials similar to those in Apple's current Smart Keyboard Folio designed for the iPad Pro.

Apple is preparing the keyboard for mass production at the current time, and is expected to release the new accessory alongside the next version of the ‌iPad Pro‌. Current rumors suggest the ‌iPad Pro‌ could be refreshed as soon as March, and Apple is expected to hold a March event (perhaps on March 31) to announce new devices.

If Apple does indeed unveil a new ‌iPad Pro‌ in March, we could see the rumored keyboard released at the same time. Up until now, all of Apple's Smart Keyboards designed for use with iPads have only featured standard keyboard keys. A version with a trackpad would need to be significantly overhauled to make space for the trackpad design.

Back in January, Taiwanese site DigiTimes said that Apple is working on a ‌Smart Keyboard‌ with backlit keys and scissor switches, so it's possible that the upcoming ‌Smart Keyboard‌ with trackpad will also have these features.

Newbie67
31 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Backlit keyboard would be awesome! Coupled with a track pad?
Take my $$$! ??
badatusernames
28 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
I’m guessing this would require a major software update? Because the way mouse input works in iOS 13 is not “polished” as yet.
turbineseaplane
28 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
That is called “a MacBook”
rp2011
26 minutes ago at 12:36 pm


Ahh. “A MacBook” one might say...

With pencil, touch, and cellular support!
bladerunner2000
35 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
Might as well get a laptop instead of this.
The Game 161
28 minutes ago at 12:34 pm


Might as well get a laptop instead of this.

Not if you want laptop experience with IOS
rp2011
28 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Yay this is good news.
Love my iPad Pro, but this will be a huge plus when typing. The iPad Pro is finally starting to live up to its potential.
Falhófnir
14 minutes ago at 12:47 pm


Why not kill the ipad? Since the mac is an better product..

Why kill either? They can coexist even with significant overlap! :oops: Some people might want a device that can do Mac-like basic productivity while plugged into a keyboard cover, but can also be used for touch/ pen input apps... other's won't have a need for the latter functionality and might prefer a sturdier clamshell design and (now, once again) nicer keyboard.
jk1211
24 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Was on the fence to buy an ipad finally, but a backlit keyboard and trackpad would be pretty good icing.

If its mini-LED too, take my $$$
RevTEG
15 minutes ago at 12:46 pm


Might as well get a laptop instead of this.

Why? I love PadOS. I even prefer my iOS workflow. While my MacBook Pro collects dust, I run a company from my iPad Pro.
