Apple May Release Smart Keyboard With Scissor Switches Alongside 2020 iPads
A paywalled preview of the report vaguely claims that "Apple's next-generation iPad series reportedly will feature a scissor switch keyboard," which is presumably referring to an accessory rather than a built-in hardware keyboard. The full report should be released tomorrow with more details.
In July 2019, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21, adding further uncertainty to this report.
Apple switched to a butterfly mechanism for its MacBook Pro keyboard in 2016, and after years of issues with sticky or unresponsive keys, it finally returned to a scissor switch design with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro last October. Kuo expects the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air to follow suit in 2020.
We'll update this post when the full report is released.
But more importantly, how about some hotkeys like media control? Logitech has them beat.
I wonder if it'll be compatible with the current generation of iPads?
doubt it. just look at the mess they made with the apple pen 1 and 2
To the contrary...I’ve found them to be of low quality with poor life expectancy and had much better luck with Logitech
I actually do enjoy the iPad Pro keyboard. Something about it is super easy to type on since I switched to the iPad Pro in place of my MacBook.
