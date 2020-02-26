Mac Pro's $400 Wheels Have No Locks to Prevent Rolling

Wednesday February 26, 2020 12:45 pm PST by Juli Clover
Since launch, Apple's Mac Pro has been the butt of jokes because of some of its expensive add-ons, such as the option to purchase wheels for an additional $400.


As pointed out by MKBHD in a review published this morning, those super pricy wheels have no locking mechanism, which could be major problem if a wheel-equipped ‌Mac Pro‌ is placed on a desk or a slick floor.


In a demonstration video, MKBHD shows the ‌Mac Pro‌ rolling freely on a slick floor because of the lack of wheel locks.

Those who want to secure their wheeled ‌Mac Pro‌ models will need to use some kind of stopper to prevent accidents, though no lock won't be an issue on many surfaces as long as the ‌Mac Pro‌ is on the floor.


Right now, wheels have to be purchased as a $400 add-on when ordering a ‌Mac Pro‌ for the first time, but in a recent technical overview of the Mac Pro, Apple confirmed plans to begin offering feet and wheels as a "customer installable kit" in the future.

rjp1
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
I almost feel bad for how out of touch they have become under Tim's leadership. Almost.
bladerunner2000
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
$400 upgrade and no locks? Why does Apple continue to spit in the face of their consumers?
cknibbs
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm
Come on guys - for the steal of a deal that these things are they can’t come with all the features. /s
cmaier
1 hour ago at 12:55 pm
shove an iPod Sock under one of the wheels and you'll be fine.
dazed
58 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
Seriously can’t make this stuff up.

I’m sure some suckers will buy them though.
k1121j
52 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Haha $400 Apple must have re invented the wheel
TGM85
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm
Those wheels look absolutely silly.

This feels like the kind of thing Steve Jobs would have thrown a fit over.
benshive
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
It's only a matter of time before one of Apple's support representatives gets the message: "um, my Mac rolled off of my desk..." :p
Peace
59 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
The Wedge Pro .

Love it !!!

Can you upgrade to the Wedge Pro Plus?
Northern Man
57 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
Apple provides us with this fodder for free!! Comedy gold we don't even have to pay for. They are trying to offer quality TV programs (and failing) but they are succeeding where they don't intend to. What an absolute fiasco Cook is overseeing at present.
