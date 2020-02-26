In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro's $400 Wheels Have No Locks to Prevent Rolling
As pointed out by MKBHD in a review published this morning, those super pricy wheels have no locking mechanism, which could be major problem if a wheel-equipped Mac Pro is placed on a desk or a slick floor.
#protip don't get the wheels if you keep this thing on your desk. There's no locks. pic.twitter.com/NfkqQiNKYC— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 26, 2020
In a demonstration video, MKBHD shows the Mac Pro rolling freely on a slick floor because of the lack of wheel locks.
Those who want to secure their wheeled Mac Pro models will need to use some kind of stopper to prevent accidents, though no lock won't be an issue on many surfaces as long as the Mac Pro is on the floor.
.@MKBHD One More Thing… pic.twitter.com/ySZBJp2NCy— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 26, 2020
Right now, wheels have to be purchased as a $400 add-on when ordering a Mac Pro for the first time, but in a recent technical overview of the Mac Pro, Apple confirmed plans to begin offering feet and wheels as a "customer installable kit" in the future.
I’m sure some suckers will buy them though.
This feels like the kind of thing Steve Jobs would have thrown a fit over.
Love it !!!
Can you upgrade to the Wedge Pro Plus?
