Apple Shares Detailed Technical Overviews of Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro

Monday February 24, 2020 1:48 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today shared two new "Technical Overview" white papers that take an extensive look into the technology and feature set of the Pro Display XDR and the Mac Pro.


Available as PDFs, the Mac Pro overview and the Pro Display XDR overview (via 9to5Mac) walk through key features and components, with ultra detailed rundowns on every component. The ‌Mac Pro‌ overview highlights the lattice case, Intel Xeon W chip, GPUs, PCIe expansion slots, MPX module, I/O, T2 chip, SSD, and more.

Apple explains the reason for design choices made for the ‌Mac Pro‌, does a deep dive into performance, and lists technical specifications. Much of this information has previously been shared in product pages and marketing info provided by Apple, but this is the single most comprehensive source for ‌Mac Pro‌ info.

The Pro Display XDR white paper is similar, detailing display panel components, LED backlighting system, timing controller, display accuracy, reference modes, enclosure design mounting, and technical specifications.


This information has also been previously shared by Apple for the most part, but again, the white paper is a useful place to see it all in one place.

These are useful resources for those who are interested in learning more about the ‌Mac Pro‌ and the Pro Display XDR ahead of purchase, and can be found through these PDF links: Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro.

Related Roundups: Mac Pro, Apple Pro Display XDR
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
[ 6 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
bsbeamer
52 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
Radeon Pro W5700X mentioned throughout. Pricing hasn't been released and isn't even available to purchase yet... even though it's the recommended config for Sci/Tech and Developers on Page 38.

Then go to the end with note:
7. Some options may have delayed availability. See the Apple online store for current availability.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
snebes
50 minutes ago at 02:01 pm


well if this smart scientist is right? APPLE will have few people to sell the new $6500 Mac Pro to and the $5000 Pro display. HEALTH comes FIRST I always say.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/harvard-scientist-predicts-coronavirus-infect-195800282.html

Did you even read that article you linked?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
43 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
I’m thinking about getting one. I believe the price of the used machine in one or two years will not drop too much, so I would enjoy it for a very modest sum all things considered.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Freeangel1
53 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
well if this smart scientist is right? APPLE will have few people to sell the new $6500 Mac Pro to and the $5000 Pro display. HEALTH comes FIRST I always say.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/harvard-scientist-predicts-coronavirus-infect-195800282.html
Rating: -4 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]