Apple Shares Detailed Technical Overviews of Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro
Available as PDFs, the Mac Pro overview and the Pro Display XDR overview (via 9to5Mac) walk through key features and components, with ultra detailed rundowns on every component. The Mac Pro overview highlights the lattice case, Intel Xeon W chip, GPUs, PCIe expansion slots, MPX module, I/O, T2 chip, SSD, and more.
Apple explains the reason for design choices made for the Mac Pro, does a deep dive into performance, and lists technical specifications. Much of this information has previously been shared in product pages and marketing info provided by Apple, but this is the single most comprehensive source for Mac Pro info.
The Pro Display XDR white paper is similar, detailing display panel components, LED backlighting system, timing controller, display accuracy, reference modes, enclosure design mounting, and technical specifications.
This information has also been previously shared by Apple for the most part, but again, the white paper is a useful place to see it all in one place.
These are useful resources for those who are interested in learning more about the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR ahead of purchase, and can be found through these PDF links: Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro.
