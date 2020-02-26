Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 6.2 to Developers

Wednesday February 26, 2020 10:05 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2 update to developers, one week after seeding the second beta and a month after the release of watchOS 6.1.2 with bug fixes.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 6.2 introduces ‌Apple Watch‌ App Store support for in-app purchases, which will allow developers to create and sell ‌Apple Watch‌ apps that offer in-app purchase options and subscriptions.

Code in iOS 13.4, the companion update to watchOS 6.2, suggests that both the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌Apple Watch‌ will in the future have a “CarKey” feature that will let them be used in lieu of a car key to unlock NFC-capable vehicles. It’s not clear if this feature will be available when watchOS 6.2 launches, but it is in the works.

Very fast install, lets see if the excellent battery life holds up with this beta.
