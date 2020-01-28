Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.2 With Bug Fixes

Tuesday January 28, 2020 10:12 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released watchOS 6.1.2, the fourth update to the watchOS 6 operating system designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.1.2 comes more than a month after the release of watchOS 6.1.1.

‌‌‌‌watchOS 6‌‌‌‌.1.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

There were no new features found during the watchOS 6.1.2 beta testing period, and according to Apple's release notes, the update "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

For more detail on the features included in the overall ‌‌watchOS 6‌‌ software release, make sure to check out our watchOS 6 roundup.

bviktor
32 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Can I sync more than 1020 songs from my iPhone yet? Currently it gets stuck there forever.
