In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Apple's Appeal in $440 Million VirnetX Patent Case
VirnetX was originally awarded $302 million back in October 2016 in the dispute over VPN-related patents, but Apple appealed the ruling multiple times, and with interest and other costs tacked on, the judgment was later increased to $440 million.
Apple argued on appeal that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had canceled "key parts" of several of the patents involved in the case, but the courts rescinded that cancelation. Apple continued to appeal the case all the way to the Supreme Court, but the court has opted not to intervene, leaving Apple on the hook for the $440 million judgment.
The case is one of two Apple has been embroiled in with VirnetX over the years. In the other case, VirnetX was initially awarded $502 million but the infringement ruling was partially overturned late last year and the case was sent back a lower court to determine a new amount for damages. Apple attempted to contest the validity of the remaining two patents at issue, but just two weeks ago, the court denied a rehearing on that aspect of the case.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Just because you are Apple doesn't mean you can get away with it.
This is what a broken patent system looks like. Patent trolls getting money like this...
A jury and judges at multiple levels decided that VirnetX is entitled to win. Unless you sat through the trial and read the briefs, how do you know they are wrong?
This is what a broken patent system looks like. Patent trolls getting money like this...
It’s never been a requirement in any patent system for the patent owner to make or sell anything.
Right, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's ok or that things shouldn't be revised.
That’s just name calling.
Are you joking guys? VirnetX is patent trolls King
why, specifically, are they not entitled to the award?
It’s never been a requirement in any patent system for the patent owner to make or sell anything.
I believe the issue people take with VirnetX is their business model.
A jury and judges at multiple levels decided that VirnetX is entitled to win. Unless you sat through the trial and read the briefs, how do you know they are wrong?
Part of the broken patent system is patents being issued for things that should not be patentable. Usually because they don’t meet the “not obvious” criteria. I of course don’t know if that’s the case for the patents at issue here, but that seems to be what Apple is suggesting. Or perhaps has shown, if the patents were invalidated.
Something certainly seems to be wrong here if Apple is going to have to pay for infringing patterns that have been invalidated. That makes no sense at all.
[ Read All Comments ]