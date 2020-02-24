U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Apple's Appeal in $440 Million VirnetX Patent Case

Monday February 24, 2020 7:42 am PST by Eric Slivka
The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to hear Apple's appeal of a $440 million judgment in one of the patent infringement cases brought by VirnetX a decade ago, reports Reuters.


VirnetX was originally awarded $302 million back in October 2016 in the dispute over VPN-related patents, but Apple appealed the ruling multiple times, and with interest and other costs tacked on, the judgment was later increased to $440 million.

Apple argued on appeal that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had canceled "key parts" of several of the patents involved in the case, but the courts rescinded that cancelation. Apple continued to appeal the case all the way to the Supreme Court, but the court has opted not to intervene, leaving Apple on the hook for the $440 million judgment.

The case is one of two Apple has been embroiled in with VirnetX over the years. In the other case, VirnetX was initially awarded $502 million but the infringement ruling was partially overturned late last year and the case was sent back a lower court to determine a new amount for damages. Apple attempted to contest the validity of the remaining two patents at issue, but just two weeks ago, the court denied a rehearing on that aspect of the case.

Avatar
Freida
59 minutes ago at 07:47 am
or not? Why do you assume Apple is in the right? We know from the past that Apple steals stuff so they should get punished.
Just because you are Apple doesn't mean you can get away with it.



This is what a broken patent system looks like. Patent trolls getting money like this...

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
osx86
1 hour ago at 07:45 am
This is what a broken patent system looks like. Patent trolls getting money like this...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
55 minutes ago at 07:52 am


This is what a broken patent system looks like. Patent trolls getting money like this...

A jury and judges at multiple levels decided that VirnetX is entitled to win. Unless you sat through the trial and read the briefs, how do you know they are wrong?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
edgonzalez32
44 minutes ago at 08:02 am
Everyone sitting here poking fun at VirnetX yet I haven't seen one reason why they shouldn't be entitled to win. Any of you care to share some knowledge that you seem to have?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LuciusMalfoy
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am


It’s never been a requirement in any patent system for the patent owner to make or sell anything.


Right, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's ok or that things shouldn't be revised.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ikir
51 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Are you joking guys? VirnetX is patent trolls King
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
50 minutes ago at 07:57 am


Are you joking guys? VirnetX is patent trolls King

That’s just name calling.

why, specifically, are they not entitled to the award?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ItsSoShiny
47 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Their CEO for VirnetX has been a senior executive position at Xerox Corporation...and the plot thickens...lol. also their webpage has mostly these articles more then what their company does or sells. I don't think apple is the bad guy here.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am


I believe the issue people take with VirnetX is their business model.

It’s never been a requirement in any patent system for the patent owner to make or sell anything.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Lazy
26 minutes ago at 08:20 am


A jury and judges at multiple levels decided that VirnetX is entitled to win. Unless you sat through the trial and read the briefs, how do you know they are wrong?


Part of the broken patent system is patents being issued for things that should not be patentable. Usually because they don’t meet the “not obvious” criteria. I of course don’t know if that’s the case for the patents at issue here, but that seems to be what Apple is suggesting. Or perhaps has shown, if the patents were invalidated.

Something certainly seems to be wrong here if Apple is going to have to pay for infringing patterns that have been invalidated. That makes no sense at all.
Rating: 1 Votes

