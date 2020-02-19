In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X60, Smaller 5G Modem Suitable for 2021 iPhones
Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to its 7nm-based predecessor, the Snapdragon X55. In the context of an iPhone, this could allow for longer battery life and more room inside the device for a larger battery or additional components.
Smartphones with the X60 will also be able to aggregate data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously to achieve an optimal combination of high-speed and low-latency network coverage.
Multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to use the Snapdragon X55 in its first 5G iPhone models, widely expected to be released later this year. The new X60 modem would be suitable for 2021 iPhones, but beyond that, it has been reported that Apple is developing its own modem for use in iPhones by 2022 or 2023.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That’s why 5G will be useless for smartphones and tablets because there are always going to be areas that are not under the coverage of 5G just like with 4G and it’s been about 10 years since 4G launched.
5G on the phone will become interesting when its supported in my area ... last week I was at a restaurant in the middle of Temecula and my download speed (VZW LTE) was 0.14 Mbps ...
It was actually a poor attempt at humour. In every articles about tech, there is always something better next year, and therefore there is always a "I'll skip this year upgrade" comment.
Is that because you are anticipating a moratorium on new tech next year? Or is it a FOMO tech thing? In either case my experience has shown the grass is always greener on next years product, regardless of what year it is.
Smaller processor, uses less power, announced to be coming next year. And the next. And the next...
This, however, seems a reasonable argument. We are likely a few years away from widespread, practical 5G, as this poster has observed.
I was trying to put the first one in...and failed.
I don’t usually wait because I(we) know next years model is better. I try to pick a sweet spot over a three or four year period where I’ll be satisfied.
It was actually a poor attempt at humour. In every articles about tech, there is always something better next year, and therefore there is always a "I'll skip this year upgrade" comment.
I was trying to put the first one in...and failed.
You beat me to that comment.
Guess I’m holding off the upgrade for another year. (or two)
[ Read All Comments ]