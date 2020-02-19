In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
10 More Apple Stores Reopen Across China, Other Stores Outside of Beijing Remain Closed
The stores, listed below, will reopen on February 19 for limited business hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time until further notice, as noted by iMore.
Chengdu
reopened all five of its retail stores in the Beijing area on February 14, operating on similar limited hours.
Apple has yet to announce reopening dates for its other stores in mainland China, which remain listed as closed on its website due to the viral outbreak. Apple began working toward re-opening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country last week.
Reports suggest ongoing delays from the coronavirus outbreak in China will likely impact iPhone production, in particular its upcoming low-cost iPhone, and inventories of existing models could remain low until April or longer.
The coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people, and there have been at least 1,870 deaths, primarily in China.