Apple Stores in Beijing Reopening Tomorrow With Limited Hours, Other Chinese Stores Remain Closed
Apple has yet to announce reopening dates for its other stores in mainland China, which remain listed as closed through at least February 19 on its website due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Apple began working toward re-opening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country earlier this week.
The coronavirus outbreak has also impacted Apple's suppliers, including its largest manufacturing partner Foxconn, which is reportedly in the process of resuming operations at its factories across China.
There remains a lot of uncertainty regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in extended shipping estimates for some Apple products and could impact the company's overall sales. Apple operates over 40 stores in China, which represents less than 10 percent of its retail locations worldwide.
Apple recently provided its retail stores, authorized service providers, and carrier partners with an enhanced cleaning guide that recommends that demo Apple products be cleaned at least twice per day. The document, shared with MacRumors, contains best practices for using microfiber cloths as well as hand washing tips for employees.