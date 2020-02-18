Warren Buffett Sold Off $800 Million of AAPL Stock Last Quarter

According to Business Insider, what might look like a massive sale is actually only a small portion of Buffett's investment in the tech company. Berkshire is Apple's biggest shareholder with a 5.4 percent stake worth $72 billion, according to Bloomberg data.
It's unclear what prompted the sale, but the company may have wanted to diversify its holdings, given some of its other investments in the last quarter, such as Kroger and Biogen. Apple accounts for 30 percent of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Another possible reason for the sell-off is to cash out after Apple's stock surged by a third last quarter, from around $219 to $294.
Historically, Buffett has shied away from investing in technology companies, but the business magnate has suggested he sees Apple more as a consumer company and has been a long-term investor in the iPhone maker.
Last month, Apple reported quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $22.2 billion, or $4.99 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $84.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.0 billion, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The quarter was the best in Apple's history, topping the first fiscal quarter of 2018.