Warren Buffett Sold Off $800 Million of AAPL Stock Last Quarter

Tuesday February 18, 2020 4:06 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Berkshire Hathaway sold $800 million in Apple stock over the last quarter, according to SEC filings published on Friday. Depending on when Warren Buffett's real estate company sold the 3.7 million Apple stock, it will have earned between $806 million and nearly $1.1 billion.


According to Business Insider, what might look like a massive sale is actually only a small portion of Buffett's investment in the tech company. Berkshire is Apple's biggest shareholder with a 5.4 percent stake worth $72 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

It's unclear what prompted the sale, but the company may have wanted to diversify its holdings, given some of its other investments in the last quarter, such as Kroger and Biogen. Apple accounts for 30 percent of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Another possible reason for the sell-off is to cash out after Apple's stock surged by a third last quarter, from around $219 to $294.

Historically, Buffett has shied away from investing in technology companies, but the business magnate has suggested he sees Apple more as a consumer company and has been a long-term investor in the iPhone maker.

Last month, Apple reported quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $22.2 billion, or $4.99 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $84.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.0 billion, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The quarter was the best in Apple's history, topping the first fiscal quarter of 2018.

DelayedGratificationGene
34 minutes ago at 04:14 am
Apple stock makes up 29% of Buffett portfolio. One stock making up almost a third of the entire portfolio is really unbelievable. Buffet did say Apple has the stickiest products he has ever seen and when he sees value he goes all in.
cardfan
8 minutes ago at 04:40 am
Pretty nonstory considering what his holdings are. He basically sold 1-2% of his Apple stock? Could be for any reason. Tax, free up cash, etc.
nylonsteel
16 minutes ago at 04:32 am
warren buffet is the man
