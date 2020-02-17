Instagram CEO Says iPad App Hasn't Been Made Yet Because 'We Only Have So Many People, and Lots to Do'

Monday February 17, 2020 6:50 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to the platform over the weekend to answer a few user questions on his story, shared by The Verge's Chris Welch. Among the many things asked, the topic of an official iPad app for Instagram was brought up, and Mosseri explained why we haven't seen one yet.

According to Mosseri, the company "would like to build an ‌iPad‌ app" for Instagram, "But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn't bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet."

Instagram is technically viewable on ‌iPad‌ in a number of ways, but the company has never released a first-party ‌iPad‌ app that's been optimized for the tablet.

Instagram users have been asking for an official ‌iPad‌ app nearly since the social network launched in 2010, the same year that the first ‌iPad‌ was released. Some alternatives include third-party Instagram apps for ‌iPad‌, browsing Instagram on the web on ‌iPad‌, or using the upscaled iPhone app on ‌iPad‌.


In another small tidbit shared during the Q&A, Mosseri explained that a very small group of Instagram users never see ads of any kind in the app, so that Instagram can "understand the effect of that."

Following the Cambridge Analytica controversy, Facebook and its family of companies have been pivoting and focusing on numerous security and privacy-related issues, as well as trying to make their platforms less hostile. As a recent example, Instagram began hiding "likes" from user posts last November, in an effort to "depressurize" the platform.

Amid all of the scandals, Instagram's original co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Facebook in 2018, leading way for Mosseri's advancement from the Facebook news team to Instagram CEO.

