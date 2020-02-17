In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Amazing Stories' Coming March 6
"Amazing Stories" was one of the first TV shows that Apple picked up for Apple TV+, and each episode will focus on a new topic, much like "Black Mirror" and "Twilight Zone." The original was created by Steven Spielberg, who serves as executive producer on the reboot.
Earlier this year, Apple said that each episode of the series will "transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers."
Stars in "Amazing Stories" include Dylan O'Brien ("Maze Runner," "Teen Wolf"), Victoria Pedretti ("You"), Josh Holloway ("Lost," "Yellowstone"), Sasha Alexander ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Shameless") and Robert Forster ("Twin Peaks").
"Amazing Stories" will launch on Friday, March 6, and there will be 10 episodes in the first season of the show.
Count me in.
The trailer says “five unique stories”. With 10 episodes, it sounds like maybe they’re doing two-parters?
each episode will focus on a new topic, much like "Black Mirror" and "Twilight Zone."
Later in the year or one per week starting March 13?
No I think we’re just getting the first five on March 6. The next five later.
Later in the year or one per week starting March 13?
later as an undetermined later.
