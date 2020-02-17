Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Amazing Stories' Coming March 6

Monday February 17, 2020 9:08 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple this morning shared a trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ science fiction series "Amazing Stories," which is a reimagining of the original 1980s series of the same name.

"Amazing Stories" was one of the first TV shows that Apple picked up for ‌Apple TV‌+, and each episode will focus on a new topic, much like "Black Mirror" and "Twilight Zone." The original was created by Steven Spielberg, who serves as executive producer on the reboot.


Earlier this year, Apple said that each episode of the series will "transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers."

Stars in "Amazing Stories" include Dylan O'Brien ("Maze Runner," "Teen Wolf"), Victoria Pedretti ("You"), Josh Holloway ("Lost," "Yellowstone"), Sasha Alexander ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Shameless") and Robert Forster ("Twin Peaks").

"Amazing Stories" will launch on Friday, March 6, and there will be 10 episodes in the first season of the show.

Avatar
nortofthe13th
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
Ok. This looks like a wild ride!
Count me in.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
artfossil
1 hour ago at 09:25 am
OK, this will probably get me to subscribe!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
58 minutes ago at 09:28 am
I’ve been looking forward to this since it was announced. Trailer looks good.
[automerge]1581960801[/automerge]


each episode will focus on a new topic, much like "Black Mirror" and "Twilight Zone."

The trailer says “five unique stories”. With 10 episodes, it sounds like maybe they’re doing two-parters?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
42 minutes ago at 09:44 am


No I think we’re just getting the first five on March 6. The next five later.

Later in the year or one per week starting March 13?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lkrupp
33 minutes ago at 09:53 am
The one thing that makes the series a sure winner is missing from the article. Spielberg is producing it!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
oghowie
26 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Did I watch a different trailer? Looks meh to me. ?‍♂️
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
matty.p
18 minutes ago at 10:08 am


Later in the year or one per week starting March 13?


later as an undetermined later.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Herrpod
17 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Looks great. Been getting a lot of value out of my "free" year subscription. If they maintain such high quality throughout the year, I see no reason to not buy another year long subscription next year.
Rating: 1 Votes

