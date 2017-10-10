New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Inks Deal With Steven Spielberg for 'Amazing Stories' Sci-Fi Series

Tuesday October 10, 2017 11:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is teaming up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Comcast's NBC Universal TV production unit to create new episodes of sci-fi series "Amazing Stories," reports The Wall Street Journal.

"Amazing Stories" is a science fiction and horror series created by Spielberg that originally ran on NBC from 1985 to 1987. During its two-year tenure, the show won five Emmy Awards. It focused on a new topic each episode, in the vein of "Tales From the Crypt," "Twilight Zone," and "Black Mirror."


Apple plans to create 10 new episodes of "Amazing Stories" alongside Amblin and NBC Universal, with plans to spend more than $5 million per episode. Spielberg is likely to be an executive producer for the new version of the show, according to The Wall Street Journal's sources.

"Amazing Stories" is the first series that Apple has taken on since the hiring of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht back in June. Van Amburg and Erlicht, who helped produce shows like "Breaking Bad," "The Crown," and "Better Call Saul," are running Apple's video programming efforts on a worldwide scale under iTunes chief Eddy Cue.

The new show will join Apple's existing shows "Planet of the Apps" and "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." It marks the first show that is able to more directly compete with content from Netflix and Amazon.

Rumors suggest Apple is aiming to pursue high-profile deals with A-list talent to create shows on par with offerings like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

stevet
56 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Wow, they are really into recycling this week huh?
thirdeyeopen666
1 hour ago at 11:07 am
Awesome. This was one of my favorite shows as a kid.
Cougarcat
58 minutes ago at 11:16 am

Apple sure does love remakes: Carpool Karaoke was a remake of the recurring segment from The Late Late Show, Planet of the Apps was a remake of Shark Tank, and Amazing Stories will be remake of the 1980s show. If Apple wants to be successful in this space, they will need to come up with some original ideas. This "me too" streaming strategy isn't going to get them any where.


This is an anthology show. As long as the stories themselves are unique and not literally remakes of the 80’s show, it’s fine.

The competition in this space is heating up all of a sudden, though. Netflix has Black Mirror, Amazon has Philip K Dick‘s Electric Dreams and Lore soon. Apple’s will have to be good.


With that said, what will it take to break the current "Stranger Things" nostalgia trip? This has gotten boring.


I think this has less to do with “nostalgia” and more with the fact that anthology series are a great fit for streaming services (hence the resurgance.)

As long as the show deals with contemporary issues, what’s the problem? Other than the name and the format, I doubt there will be much resemblance to the original because it’s an anthology. Look at the difference between the original Outer Limits and the 90’s one.
jdillings
1 hour ago at 11:09 am
Apple sure does love remakes: Carpool Karaoke was a remake of the recurring segment from The Late Late Show, Planet of the Apps was a remake of Shark Tank, and Amazing Stories will be remake of the 1980s show. If Apple wants to be successful in this space, they will need to come up with some original ideas. This "me too" streaming strategy isn't going to get them any where.
Shaun, UK
56 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Interesting to see what Apple can achieve when Eddy Cue is not leading the negotiations.
brian3uk
54 minutes ago at 11:20 am
If they're gonna keep doing TV shows I hope they move them into the TV app instead of being slapped all over the Music app like the others. Makes no sense.
Westside guy
9 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
I guess the big announcement regarding the return of Different Strokes isn't coming until next week.
iapplelove
43 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Hollywood is running out of ideas
macsba
20 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Does anyone remember this episode from Amazing Stories? "The Mission"

[MEDIA=youtube]QxDmO1LdKf0[/MEDIA]
miketcool
59 minutes ago at 11:14 am
I honestly believe that the trend to relive the 80's and 90's is popular because things were less stressful. The constant stream of anger, shock, and hate that social media brings makes us nostalgic for the past. I suspect there is a certain level of this feeling with each and every generation embracing changes in culture.

With that said, what will it take to break the current "Stranger Things" nostalgia trip? This has gotten boring.
