Apple Inks Deal With Steven Spielberg for 'Amazing Stories' Sci-Fi Series
"Amazing Stories" is a science fiction and horror series created by Spielberg that originally ran on NBC from 1985 to 1987. During its two-year tenure, the show won five Emmy Awards. It focused on a new topic each episode, in the vein of "Tales From the Crypt," "Twilight Zone," and "Black Mirror."
Apple plans to create 10 new episodes of "Amazing Stories" alongside Amblin and NBC Universal, with plans to spend more than $5 million per episode. Spielberg is likely to be an executive producer for the new version of the show, according to The Wall Street Journal's sources.
"Amazing Stories" is the first series that Apple has taken on since the hiring of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht back in June. Van Amburg and Erlicht, who helped produce shows like "Breaking Bad," "The Crown," and "Better Call Saul," are running Apple's video programming efforts on a worldwide scale under iTunes chief Eddy Cue.
The new show will join Apple's existing shows "Planet of the Apps" and "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." It marks the first show that is able to more directly compete with content from Netflix and Amazon.
Rumors suggest Apple is aiming to pursue high-profile deals with A-list talent to create shows on par with offerings like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."
Apple sure does love remakes: Carpool Karaoke was a remake of the recurring segment from The Late Late Show, Planet of the Apps was a remake of Shark Tank, and Amazing Stories will be remake of the 1980s show. If Apple wants to be successful in this space, they will need to come up with some original ideas. This "me too" streaming strategy isn't going to get them any where.
This is an anthology show. As long as the stories themselves are unique and not literally remakes of the 80’s show, it’s fine.
The competition in this space is heating up all of a sudden, though. Netflix has Black Mirror, Amazon has Philip K Dick‘s Electric Dreams and Lore soon. Apple’s will have to be good.
With that said, what will it take to break the current "Stranger Things" nostalgia trip? This has gotten boring.
I think this has less to do with “nostalgia” and more with the fact that anthology series are a great fit for streaming services (hence the resurgance.)
As long as the show deals with contemporary issues, what’s the problem? Other than the name and the format, I doubt there will be much resemblance to the original because it’s an anthology. Look at the difference between the original Outer Limits and the 90’s one.
