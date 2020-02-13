HomeKit Support Coming to Tri-Band Linksys Velop Routers Soon

Thursday February 13, 2020 8:13 PM PST by Juli Clover
Linksys will soon release a firmware update for its Linksys Velop routers that will enable HomeKit functionality, according to a notice from Linksys spotted by HomeKit News.

The notice says that Linksys is rolling out a ‌HomeKit‌ firmware update for the Velop system "in the next several days."


After the firmware update is installed, the next time the Linksys app is opened, it will invite users to link with the Apple Home app. All Velop nodes must be tri-band for the integration to work. Tri-band model numbers that work with ‌HomeKit‌ include A03, WHW0301, WHW0301B, WHW0302, WHW0302B, WHW0303, and WHW0303B.


Apple introduced ‌HomeKit‌ support for routers with the launch of iOS 13. According to Apple, ‌HomeKit‌ for routers firewalls off each ‌HomeKit‌ device, so if one happens to be compromised, the others remain safe.

Linksys' tri-band Velop routers are priced starting at $199 and can be purchased from the Linksys website or at a discounted price from Amazon.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Linksys
2 comments