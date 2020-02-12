In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
DigiTimes: Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone SE 2, But iPhone 12 Production May Fall Behind Schedule
While the lower-cost iPhone may be on track, DigiTimes also reports that Apple has stopped sending engineers to China to assist with the Engineering Validation Test or EVT stage of iPhone 12 development. Last month, Apple said it was restricting travel to China to "business critical" purposes only due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, which has also forced many Apple suppliers to suspend operations.
As a result, DigiTimes believes iPhone 12 models are unlikely to enter production in June, citing unnamed industry sources. Given the coronavirus outbreak is a fluid situation, though, timeframes may change. If the production delay ends up materializing, it is still very possible that Apple will announce its iPhone 12 lineup in September as usual, even if supply of the devices is tighter than usual.
Rumors suggest that the iPhone 12 lineup will include four new models, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, and each will likely be equipped with a faster Apple-designed A14 chip. DigiTimes expects A14 chip orders to be 50-60 percent higher than A13 chip orders.
All of this information was shared in DigiTimes' Daily Digest for paying subscribers, with the full reports likely to be released by tomorrow.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Good! More iPhones available for the rest of us.
more reason some may switch to the new Samsung S20.
more reason some may switch to the new Samsung S20.
So you’re suggesting consumers are switching to the S20 just because of iPhone production ‘may’ fall behind? That’s Not really a valid argument. That’s like me saying ‘if Samsung falls behind on their latest smart phone, customers are just going to abandon ship and totally jump to the iPhone.’ That doesn’t make sense. Consumers are devoted to the platform they choose, if the production is behind, that means they just have to wait a little bit longer.
it’s a much bigger leap to switch smart phone platforms, especially if you’re devoted to iOS, which extends to the AirPods, HomePod, etc.
[ Read All Comments ]