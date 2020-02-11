In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Siri Now Able to Answer U.S. Election Questions
Siri is able to answer information queries such as "When are the California primaries?" along with questions that involve real-time information like "Who's winning the New Hampshire primaries?"
Live results are provided by the Associated Press, with this information also used in the Apple News app to provide county-by-county results and a map tracking candidate wins in each state primary.
The updated Siri feature is part of Apple's special coverage of the 2020 presidential election in the United States in the Apple News app, which Apple announced last week.
Apple's election coverage includes news and analysis from dozens of sources along with live streamed debates and other content. Apple plans to continue offering election coverage through the 2021 presidential inauguration.
Election information provided by Siri is rolling out now, and should be available to everyone soon.
