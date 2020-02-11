Siri Now Able to Answer U.S. Election Questions

Tuesday February 11, 2020 12:46 pm PST by Juli Clover
Siri, the built-in voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and other devices, is now able to answer questions related to the 2020 U.S. election and deliver live results as votes are counted, reports TechCrunch.

‌Siri‌ is able to answer information queries such as "When are the California primaries?" along with questions that involve real-time information like "Who's winning the New Hampshire primaries?"


Live results are provided by the Associated Press, with this information also used in the Apple News app to provide county-by-county results and a map tracking candidate wins in each state primary.

The updated ‌Siri‌ feature is part of Apple's special coverage of the 2020 presidential election in the United States in the ‌Apple News‌ app, which Apple announced last week.

Apple's election coverage includes news and analysis from dozens of sources along with live streamed debates and other content. Apple plans to continue offering election coverage through the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Election information provided by ‌Siri‌ is rolling out now, and should be available to everyone soon.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

[ 1 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
FelixDerKater
6 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Can she tell you how to vote in accordance with the desires to Tim Cook?
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]