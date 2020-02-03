In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple News Introduces Special Coverage of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
The election coverage will be available through the Today tab of the Apple News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple says users must update to iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, or macOS 10.15.2 to access all of the content, including a series of curated guides, state and national polling data, infographics, and other resources.
Beginning with the next Democratic debate in New Hampshire on February 7, Apple News will feature live-streaming video from ABC News, along with real-time analysis and updates from FiveThirtyEight and other outlets. Apple says a livestream of the debate will also be available through its TV app.
The special coverage will last through the 2021 presidential inauguration.
