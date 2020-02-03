Apple News Introduces Special Coverage of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Monday February 3, 2020 6:04 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that it will be providing special coverage of the 2020 presidential election in the United States starting today, complete with news and analysis from dozens of sources, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and others.


The election coverage will be available through the Today tab of the Apple News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple says users must update to iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, or macOS 10.15.2 to access all of the content, including a series of curated guides, state and national polling data, infographics, and other resources.

Beginning with the next Democratic debate in New Hampshire on February 7, Apple News will feature live-streaming video from ABC News, along with real-time analysis and updates from FiveThirtyEight and other outlets. Apple says a livestream of the debate will also be available through its TV app.

The special coverage will last through the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

