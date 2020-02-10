Bluetooth-Based Occupancy Sensor RoomMe Now Supports Siri Shortcuts

RoomMe, successfully funded on Indiegogo in 2017, leverages the unique Bluetooth signature of a person's smartphone or smartwatch to identify who that person is and which room they are in, and automatically adjust settings such as temperature, lighting, music, and more to that person's preferences.
Now, RoomMe users can create a Siri Shortcut to manually execute "charms" on demand. This gives users the flexibility to take advantage of their pre-defined room settings without walking into that room. Intellithings has provided instructions on how to enable Siri integration with RoomMe in its FAQ under Voice Assistants.
RoomMe sensors are $69 each, with discounted pricing available for bundles of two or more sensors. Siri Shortcuts functionality requires version 1.5.0 of the RoomMe app, released yesterday.
RoomMe is also compatible with HomeKit.