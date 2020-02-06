Latest Twitter for iPad Update Adds Option to Disable Multi-Column View

The last major update to Twitter for iPad attempted to make better use of the iOS device's larger screen by introducing a multi-column view that placed the timeline on the left and the search bar with trending topics on the right.
That's become an optional layout in the latest update, and users can now hide the right-hand column altogether so that their attention is centered on the content of their timeline.
The new layout option can be activated in the Twitter app by going to "Settings and privacy" then toggling the "Show search column" switch under the "Display and sound" preferences.
Turning off the right-hand column does revert Twitter on iPad back to the same interface as on the iPhone, which means you're presented with a single timeline with two big unused spaces on either side of it.
Most users will agree that it's not an ideal use of screen space by any means, but at least the option now exists to turn off trending content if you find it distracting.
Version 8.7.1 of the Twitter for iOS app rolls out today, and also includes a fix for a bug that meant polls wouldn't appear for users on iPhone.