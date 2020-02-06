Mophie Debuts New Powerstations With Lightning Inputs and USB-C for Fast Charging iPhones

The Powerstation, Powerstation Plus, Powerstation Mini and Powerstation Plus XL Wireless range in price from $30 to $100 and along with quicker charging, offer sleek new designs in pink, navy, black, and gray.
The standard Powerstation, priced at $60, has a 6,000mAh battery and works with a USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging, which is not included, so users will need to supply their own. It also includes an extra USB-A port for charging another device at the same time.
The Powerstation Mini is similar to the Powerstation, but priced at $30 and offers a 5,000mAh battery. There's a single USB-C port for charging the iPhone and recharging the Powerstation.
The Powerstation Plus also offers a 6,000mAh battery, but it features an integrated Lightning cable so you don't need to supply your own, and it has an extra USB-A port. It's more expensive than the standard Powerstation at $80.
Mophie's Powerstation Plus XL has the same feature set as the Powerstation Plus, but with wireless charging capabilities, a larger 8,000mAh battery, and a $100 price tag.
Mophie says that it made the decision to create updated 18W power banks following the release of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which come with 18W power adapters for faster charging. The quicker charging speeds will be beneficial for all iPhones able to take advantage of fast charging, though. Fast charging is able to charge an iPhone to approximately 50 percent in 30 minutes.
Other features include Priority+ Charging that sends power to the device first and then recharges the Powerstation, an integrated LED power indicator, and a Lightning input that allows the Powerstations with the exception of the Mini to be recharged using a the same Lightning cable that came with the iPhone. The Mini recharges via a USB-C port.
The Powerstation Plus XL Wireless, Powerstation Plus, Powerstation, and Powerstation Mini can be purchased from Apple retail stores or the Apple online store, but Mophie is also offering them on its website (use the links above) and MacRumors readers can get a 25 percent discount with the promo code MACRUMORS25.