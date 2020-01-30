Super Bowl LIV Halftime Performances Coming to Apple Music as a Visual Album

This will include videos of each performance organized into a "visual album." Users will also be able to purchase the album on iTunes in addition to streaming it on Apple Music, and pre-orders and pre-saves for the Super Bowl LIV Live Album will appear today.
According to NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp, the show will also be available as a live audio album without video.
"With the abundance of technology in today’s world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur," said Brian Rolapp, evp and chief media & business officer.Super Bowl LIV will air on Sunday, February 2 and is taking place in Miami, Florida. Besides Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem and Yolanda Adams will perform America the Beautiful.
"This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists’ performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so."