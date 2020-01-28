Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 With Pro Display XDR Optimizations, Improvements to Multi-Stream Video Editing for 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Tuesday January 28, 2020 10:15 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.3, the third update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ operating system that was released in October. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 comes over a month after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.2.

‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌ 10.15.3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Update feature in the System Preferences app, and it is available to anyone who has a compatible Mac.


‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 has code in it that suggests a new "Pro Mode" is coming to Apple's Macs. Pro Mode appears to be an optional setting that overrides fan speed limits and energy saving restrictions to improve performance. The code says that apps "may run faster" but battery life could decrease and fan noise could increase.

It's not entirely clear if Pro Mode is coming to Macs in the 10.15.3 release, but the code is there so it is a possibility. According to Apple's release notes, the update includes Pro Display XDR optimizations and multi-stream video editing improvements.
The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 update improves the stability, reliability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
- Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS
- Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)
For more on everything that's new in ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌, make sure to check out our dedicated macOS Catalina roundup.

sugargliderdude
32 minutes ago at 10:25 am
i said i would install Catalina once its at 10.15.3 but still not sure if i should... hearing so many horror stories.
Konigi
21 minutes ago at 10:36 am
This is short. Hope it fixes more bugs than it lists. Usually it does, but...
