Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Update With Apple News Improvements, iPhone Remote Control Support for Music and TV Apps

Tuesday December 10, 2019 10:17 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.2, the second update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ operating system that was originally released in October. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2 comes over a month after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Update feature in the System Preferences app, and it is available to anyone who has a compatible Mac.


There were no major new features found in ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2 during the beta testing period, but according to Apple's release notes, the update includes a new layout for Apple News+ new stories, introduces Stocks improvements, includes Music bug fixes, adds support for using an iPhone to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac, includes Photos and Mail bug fixes, and more.

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2 update improves the stability, reliability and performance of your Mac and is recommended for all users. This update adds the following features:

‌Apple News‌
- New layout for ‌Apple News‌+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers

Stocks
- Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article
- “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories
- Stories from ‌Apple News‌ are now available in Canada in English and French
- This update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Music
- Restores the column browser view for managing the music library
- Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing
- Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback

iTunes Remote
- Adds support for using an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac

‌Photos‌
- Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported
- Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view
- Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order
- Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview

Mail
- Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window
- Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail

Other
- Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your ‌iPad‌ or ‌iPhone‌ through Finder
- Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app
- Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app
For more on everything that's new in ‌macOS Catalina‌, make sure to check out our dedicated macOS Catalina roundup.

[ 14 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
lunarworks
15 minutes ago at 10:23 am


Music
- Restores the column browser view for managing the music library


THANK YOU
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
sugargliderdude
6 minutes ago at 10:32 am
going to be a few more releases before i touch Catalina
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
otternonsense
13 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Haven't installed Catalina and most likely I won't until 10.15.4 is out
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ElectricPotato
8 minutes ago at 10:29 am


Haven't installed Catalina and most likely I won't until 10.15.4 is out

Wait for the feedback on this release. You may only have to wait for 10.15.3. Or not.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]