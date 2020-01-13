Macs May Be Getting 'Pro Mode' Option to Boost Performance, According to macOS Catalina Beta

Monday January 13, 2020 12:31 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's Macs could soon have the option for a "Pro Mode" that boosts performance according to data found in the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta.

Released in December, the beta contains code discovered by 9to5Mac that references an optional Pro Mode that appears to override fan speed limits and energy saving restrictions to improve performance. Code in the beta says "Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase" when Pro Mode is turned on.


As with Do Not Disturb, Pro Mode is a temporary option that is set to turn off the next day after being enabled, likely to make sure Macs are running in optimal conditions.

The code found in the beta seems to suggest Pro Mode is coming to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but MacRumors has also received an anonymous tip suggesting the Mac Pro will also get a Pro Mode option that will override maximum fan speed software limits for improved thermal performance.

More information on Pro Mode should be available when macOS Catalina 10.15.3 sees a release, provided this is the update where it will be introduced.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
[ 27 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
oneMadRssn
24 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Psh, innovate my ass. My 486 had one of these:



Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
macfacts
20 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
Translation: get ready for cpu throttle mode as default
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
lars666
20 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
If my fans are allowed to run even higher under full load, my iMac will start flying around my office.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nt5672
24 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Could apple really be this dumb? Unfortunately, with the woke culture of today, it is highly likely.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
konqerror
17 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Before everybody acts like it's stupid or innovative, Dell, Lenovo, HP have had this feature for at least a decade, along with lap mode and quiet mode.







Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
frou
14 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Class action lawsuit incoming, for all this time that MacBook Pros have apparently been running sub-Pro.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]