Deals: Save Over 40% on Tile Pro 2-Pack and Tile Essentials Combo Pack in New Flash Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Tile. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Tile Pro is considered the company's high-performance tracker, with a 400ft range, the loudest ring possible among the Tile family, and a 1-year replaceable battery. Tile Pro are meant to be placed on key rings, bags, important accessories, and more, and if you ever lose your items you can track them down via the connected Tile app on your smartphone.
The Tile Essentials 4-pack includes 2 Tile Stickers, 1 Tile Mate, and 1 Tile Slim. The Tile Mate is one step down from the Tile Pro and offers a range of 200ft for item tracking. The Tile Slim is built to mimic the look of a credit card and can fit easily into your wallet, while the Tile Sticker is the company's smallest tracker and can be easily attached to most items with its sticky adhesive backing.
Tile has made a name for itself as one of the best-known Bluetooth tracking companies, but it's been fighting back against recent changes made by Apple in iOS 13. Tile claims that Apple's Bluetooth and location tracking services have hurt its business, allowing Apple to get a leg up on these services with the new "Find My" app, and causing Tile users to go through a series of buried menus in order to place Tile as the preferred Bluetooth tracker on its device.
Furthermore, Apple is rumored to launch its own dedicated "AirTags" Bluetooth tracker, which would allow Apple device users a first-party solution to keeping track of keys, bags, and equipment. It's not clear when AirTags will launch, but we've organized all of the most recent rumors and leaks on the Bluetooth trackers in our AirTags Guide.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.