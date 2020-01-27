In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares New 'Powder' Shot on iPhone Video
Shot in the British Colombia Interior, Canada, the video features past and present Winter X Games competitors snowboarding down slopes and valleys at Baldface Lodge.
Follow past and present Winter X Games snowboarding competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Ferguson as they explore untouched powder in the backcountry of the British Columbia Interior at the legendary Baldface Lodge.Apple has shared dozens of "Shot on iPhone" photos and videos over the course of the last several years, updating the content with the launch of each new iPhone model.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro, which is used for the newest ad, features a triple-lens camera with the best wide-angle sensor Apple has released so far along with a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens for better landscape shots.