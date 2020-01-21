On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Hands-On With Anker's Apple-Certified iPhone Camera Flash Accessory
Anker started accepting pre-orders for the flash earlier this month ahead of a launch in late January, and we were able to get our hands on the LED flash to try it out.
Priced at $50, the LED flash from Anker is designed to work with Apple's newest iPhones, which means it is compatible with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.
There have been other flash accessories on the market in the past, but these have all worked over Bluetooth. Anker's LED flash has a Lightning cable that plugs right into the Lightning port on the iPhone, so it's perfectly synced with the rear cameras and goes off at just the right time.
Design wise, the flash is a little cube with an LED bulb at the front, a Lightning cable at the bottom, and a power button at the side. It comes equipped with a storage pouch and a little diffuser accessory to make the lighting less harsh for when you want a softer look. At the side opposite the power button, there's a tripod mount so you can mount it if desired, but holding it is an option too.
Anker's flash is equipped with a 700mAh battery, which is good for approximately 10,000 shots in flash mode or 50 minutes of light during video capture. Using the flash for video requires putting it into a flashlight mode, which can be done by pressing on the power button.
Once the battery has been exhausted, it will need to be recharged, which can be done with a 5W charger and a USB to Lightning cable. Recharging takes about 75 minutes.
Using the flash with the iPhone requires no setup because of the Lightning cable. Once it's plugged in, it works with the built-in Camera app of the iPhone when the flash is turned on, and it can also work in third-party apps.
According to Anker, the flash accessory is meant to offer 4x more light than the standard built-in flash of the iPhone, which has always been weak and often of very little use for most images.
Anker's flash provides more even lighting throughout the image, and it provides a cooler color temperature. You can see the difference between no flash, the built-in flash, night mode, and the Anker flash accessory in the images below.
The LED flash from Anker puts out quite a bit of light, which is useful for photos and videos alike in low lighting conditions. The diffuser is a useful tool too, as seen in these comparison images.
For those who are into iPhone photography, Anker's little cube flash is a tool that will give you more options when capturing images and videos, and it's certainly more useful than Apple's built-in flash.
Those interested in the Anker flash can pre-order it from Amazon for $50, with orders set to ship out on January 25.