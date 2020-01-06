Anker's Made for iPhone Certified Flash Accessory Now Available for Preorder

Monday January 6, 2020 12:06 pm PST by Juli Clover
Anker in late December debuted a new Made for iPhone (MFi) certified LED flash accessory that's meant to connect to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max through the Lightning port, and now it's available for preorder ahead of a late January launch.

Anker's ‌iPhone‌ LED Flash is the first Made for ‌iPhone‌ flash accessory that's available for purchase. With Made for ‌iPhone‌ integration, the flash accessory is recognized by Apple's new iPhones and can be triggered using the default Camera app and third-party camera apps.


According to Anker, the ‌iPhone‌ LED Flash offers twice the range and four times the brightness of the built-in ‌iPhone‌ flash. It will last for approximately 10,000 shots before needing to be recharged, and it comes with a detachable diffuser.

‌iPhone‌ flash accessories are not new and there are other options available on the market, but Anker's is the only one that is Apple certified and able to be synced with the ‌iPhone‌'s camera using the Lightning port.

Anker is charging $50 for the ‌iPhone‌ LED Flash, and it can be ordered from Amazon starting today. Orders will ship out on January 25.

Tags: MFi Program, Anker
[ 0 comments ]