Anker Debuts First Made for iPhone Certified Flash Accessory Designed for iPhone 11

Friday December 27, 2019 10:25 am PST by Juli Clover
Anker today debuted a new Made for iPhone (MFi) certified LED flash accessory that's designed to connect to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max through the Lightning port.

Though a product link is not yet available, The Verge says that the new accessory is launching next month and is priced at $49.99.


The flash accessory will be recognized by the new iPhones and can be triggered by the default Camera app and third-party camera apps. It will last for approximately 10,000 shots per charge and comes with a detachable diffuser option.

Compared to the built-in ‌iPhone‌ flash, Anker says that the flash can achieve twice the range and four times the brightness.

Anker's new flash option is the first Made for ‌iPhone‌ flash accessory that's been designed, but as Apple has now opened up its Made for ‌iPhone‌ program to these kind of camera accessories, we can expect additional Lightning-based flashes to be released in the future.

‌iPhone‌ flashes are not new and there have been other options available in the past, but this is the only one that is Apple certified and able to be synced with the ‌iPhone‌'s camera through Lightning.

Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 10:32 am
Anker is a great company with a solid reputation with build quality (Especially with their battery chargers).
Mousse
55 minutes ago at 10:57 am


Am I missing how this is supposed to anchor to the iPhone? Or do they expect me to hold it like some old timey photographer?


If you don't understand the benefits of an off camera flash, then an off camera flash is not for you. I never use the built in flash on my camera unless I have nothing else. Hail, I've even used a flashlight and a white sheet of paper on several occasions. It wasn't great but preferable to flat lighting of a built-in flash.
Trik
1 hour ago at 10:47 am
Am I missing how this is supposed to anchor to the iPhone? Or do they expect me to hold it like some old timey photographer?



zorinlynx
56 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Why LED? The iPhone already has an LED flash. This would be a lot more useful if it were a xenon flash tube that can put out a lot more light and freeze action.

I hope some company releases a true xenon flash accessory for the iPhone; that would rock.
Blackstick
1 hour ago at 10:35 am
Will surely please iPhone photogs, Anker has a great reputation.
citysnaps
1 hour ago at 10:45 am


So only the iPhone 11 and greater can use this? Is there something special about the 11 series that makes it only possible on these phones?


I'm guessing there is something special with the 11. Otherwise they'd likely want to sell many more flash units, with resulting greater revenue, if it worked with earlier iPhones as well.
