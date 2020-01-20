Latest Fortnite Update for iOS Brings 120fps Mode to 2018 iPad Pro

iPad Pro owners wanting to make the most of the Pro Motion display's high refresh rate for a smoother performance can find the 120fps mode in the Fortnite settings screen.
Enabling the mode does come at the expense of visual quality and automatically drops the resolution and fixes the visual settings at "medium," which falls in line with the game's other limits of "high" at 60fps and "epic" at 30fps.
Despite that limitation, an iPad Pro running Fortnite can now beat the performance of current-generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, which are restricted to 60fps.
Also in latest v11.40.1 update, thumbstick buttons are now supported on iOS 13 and above.
Fortnite on iOS has become a popular mobile alternative to the PC and console game, offering users the chance to play the well-known "Battle Royale" mode while on the go.
Fortnite initially launched as a beta on iOS in March 2018 and then expanded wide in April the same year. The smartphone apps are focused entirely on Fortnite's PvP Battle Royale mode, but the console and desktop versions of the game also include a PvE mode called Save the World.
Fortnite is a free-to-play game available to download on the App Store. [Direct Link]