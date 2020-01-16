Apple Releasing 'The Banker' in Theaters in March Following Review of Abuse Accusations

The movie was originally meant to premiere at the AFI Fest ahead of a December theatrical release, but Apple delayed its debut after "concerns" surrounding the film were brought to the company's attention.
Apple's hesitation came after a family member of one of the men represented in the film accused one of the film's executive producers (another family member) of abuse. Apple investigated the issue and has decided to release the movie. Apple's statement to Variety on the matter:
We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe 'The Banker,' inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories."The Banker" is based on the true story of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, who devised a plan to help African Americans get access to real estate deals and bank loans during the 1960s. Along with Samuel L. Jackson, "The Banker" stars Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long.
We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand -- and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers' research, we've decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers.
Following a theatrical debut on March 6, the film will be released on Apple TV+ on March 20.