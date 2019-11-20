Apple TV+ Movie 'The Banker' AFI Fest Premiere Canceled as Apple Investigates Film 'Concerns'

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple is holding the show to investigate "recently uncovered and potentially damaging charges" surfaced by a family member of the late Bernard Garrett Sr, who the movie is based on.
In a statement, Apple said that "concerns" surrounding the film were brought to the company's attention, and its premiere has been delayed as Apple investigates.
We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film's entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest."The Banker" is based on the true story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who devised a plan to help African Americans get access to real estate deals and bank loans during the 1960s.
The film stars Samuel L. Jackson as Morris and Mackie as Bernard Garett, along with Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long.
Apple has already set a theatrical release date of December 6 for the movie, and it's not yet clear if it will still come out on that date. Following its theatrical debut, "The Banker" was set to come out on Apple TV+.