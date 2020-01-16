On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Barclays: iPhone 12 Models Will Have 'Refreshed' Face ID System, Lightning Connector Could Be Dropped in 2021
In a research note provided to MacRumors, the analysts added that the rear-facing camera system on iPhone 12 Pro models will feature 3D sensing based on a time-of-flight solution, as widely rumored. They also expect iPhone 12 Pro models to be equipped with 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in iPhone 11 Pro models.
The biggest change of all could come next year, as the analysts said they see potential for Apple to remove the Lightning connector from at least one iPhone model in 2021, echoing a prediction shared by fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month. This could result in wired EarPods being removed from the box, they said.
Kuo has said that Apple plans to release five new iPhone models in 2020, including a lower-end "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" by the end of March and four higher-end, 5G-enabled models in the fall.
No Lightning or USB-C. No wired charging or I/O. Completely wireless.
That would seriously f**k up people who have expensive cars with wired-only CarPlay.
My data shows the camera will possibly be refreshed and could be improved on iPhone 12 models. Can I be an analyst now?
Having everything wireless will disrupt many things such as CarPlay because obviously people aren't going to upgrade their car to support wireless CarPlay. How about iTunes restores etc?
Hopefully this rumor is false or it is "no lightning, but USB-C".
