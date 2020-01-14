iPhone 12 Lineup Expected to Feature Up to 6GB of RAM

Tuesday January 14, 2020 11:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release one 5.4-inch, one 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models in 2020, according to UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah. While the analysts expect all four iPhones to be equipped with OLED displays, they believe other features like camera specifications and RAM will vary by model.


In a research note shared with MacRumors, the analysts provided an overview of the four iPhones they expect in 2020:
  • 6.7-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM
  • 6.1-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM
  • 6.1-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM
  • 5.4-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM
The camera specifications line up with those shared by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, while 6GB of RAM in the two highest end models lines up with a prediction shared by Barclays analysts in November.

5G is expected to be a key feature of high-end iPhones in 2020. UBS conducted a survey of over 9,000 consumers across the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom and found that 22 percent of respondents view 5G support as something that is worth upgrading smartphones for.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tag: UBS
[ 26 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
farewelwilliams
26 minutes ago at 11:30 am


Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.

not to be "that guy" but Android takes up more memory. the comparison is pointless
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
ToneDriver
27 minutes ago at 11:30 am


Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.

Yeah you couldn't be more that guy right now
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
15 minutes ago at 11:41 am
I'll keep saying this... it's GOOD that Apple is conservative with RAM because it forces developers to not be LAZY! Developers are notoriously lazy, when they are allowed to be. Many feel that optimizing their app is an *optional* task. Now, I don't use Xcode, but I believe it does some optimizations automatically?

I build websites and my home-grown framework puts optimization first at every level, and the results speak for themselves. Fastest websites on the planet. It blows my mind how many wasteful, bloated websites are out there. A little effort to write optimal code and compress images and assets goes a long way to make the world a happier place.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
lars666
37 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Don't wanna see this notch anymore with iPhone 12.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
19 minutes ago at 11:37 am


Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.


Because Android needs twice the RAM to do the same job, and then it still isn't as efficient.

Signed, That Other Guy
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
supertiffany
30 minutes ago at 11:26 am


Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.


with iPhones, rather those have a base 128gb storage than a base 4gb ram
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ivan_k
33 minutes ago at 11:23 am
They all should have 6 GB, but having all the app reloads on my iPad Pro with 6 GB of RAM I don't have much hope in iOS RAM management anymore. So... 4 or 6 - would there be any difference?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
19 minutes ago at 11:37 am


Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.

ios always needed half of what android needs....so for 2020, samsung will have 8 and 12 gb ram, pro iphone models will have 6gb ram
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
37 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
33 minutes ago at 11:24 am
UBS conducted a survey of over 9,000 consumers across the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom and found that 22 percent of respondents view 5G support as something that is worth upgrading smartphones for.

What's been promised by the industry for 5G is certainly worth upgrading our smartphones for. What actually gets delivered is another matter, esp in the USA where most telcos are opting for the very lowest tier of 5G performance for wide swaths of the country.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]