iPhone 12 Lineup Expected to Feature Up to 6GB of RAM

Apple plans to release one 5.4-inch, one 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models in 2020, according to UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah. While the analysts expect all four iPhones to be equipped with OLED displays, they believe other features like camera specifications and RAM will vary by model.In a research note shared with MacRumors, the analysts provided an overview of the four iPhones they expect in 2020:The camera specifications line up with those shared by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month , while 6GB of RAM in the two highest end models lines up with a prediction shared by Barclays analysts in November.5G is expected to be a key feature of high-end iPhones in 2020. UBS conducted a survey of over 9,000 consumers across the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom and found that 22 percent of respondents view 5G support as something that is worth upgrading smartphones for.