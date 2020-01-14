On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iPhone 12 Lineup Expected to Feature Up to 6GB of RAM
In a research note shared with MacRumors, the analysts provided an overview of the four iPhones they expect in 2020:
- 6.7-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM
- 6.1-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM
- 6.1-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM
- 5.4-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM
5G is expected to be a key feature of high-end iPhones in 2020. UBS conducted a survey of over 9,000 consumers across the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom and found that 22 percent of respondents view 5G support as something that is worth upgrading smartphones for.
not to be "that guy" but Android takes up more memory. the comparison is pointless
Not to be "that guy", but Samsung phones had 6gb of ram like 4 years ago.
Yeah you couldn't be more that guy right now
I build websites and my home-grown framework puts optimization first at every level, and the results speak for themselves. Fastest websites on the planet. It blows my mind how many wasteful, bloated websites are out there. A little effort to write optimal code and compress images and assets goes a long way to make the world a happier place.
Because Android needs twice the RAM to do the same job, and then it still isn't as efficient.
Signed, That Other Guy
with iPhones, rather those have a base 128gb storage than a base 4gb ram
ios always needed half of what android needs....so for 2020, samsung will have 8 and 12 gb ram, pro iphone models will have 6gb ram
What's been promised by the industry for 5G is certainly worth upgrading our smartphones for. What actually gets delivered is another matter, esp in the USA where most telcos are opting for the very lowest tier of 5G performance for wide swaths of the country.
