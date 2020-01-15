Apple Buys Rights to Beastie Boys Documentary Directed by Spike Jonze

Under the terms of the deal, the film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on Apple TV+ on April 24.
The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."
"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.