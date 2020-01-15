Apple Buys Rights to Beastie Boys Documentary Directed by Spike Jonze

Wednesday January 15, 2020 10:20 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple has acquired the rights to "Beastie Boys Story" a documentary about the band directed by Spike Jonze and penned by Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Deadline.

Under the terms of the deal, the film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on Apple TV+ on April 24.

Image Credit: Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock
The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
5 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Herrpod
29 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Well I know what I'm watching on April 24th.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]